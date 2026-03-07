240 Beauties on Ice - Belarus Joins Global Girls Game for Fifth Time

The entire Belarusian women's hockey universe gathered in Minsk on the ice of the Olympic Arena ahead of March 8th. For the fifth time in history, the country has joined the Global Girls Game.

The initiative of the International Ice Hockey Federation aims to popularize and develop the sport. At one time, Belarus had just over 50 female athletes. And just before the event, nearly 240 beauties participated.

Currently, approximately 400 girls are professionally involved in hockey in Belarus. This means that the number of students has increased eightfold in five years of development. The country has a women's league. Two national teams have been formed – for under-15s and under-18s.

This year's festival is truly special, as two ice rinks were used. The girls played nine games.

An interesting aspect of this festival is that it's still unclear who won. The Global Girls Game takes place across the globe over the weekend. The "White" team competes against the "Blue" team. Only when all the participating countries have played and the organizers tally up the scores will the winning team be determined.