24 figure skaters to continue fight for medals in men's single skating
This afternoon, following the results of the short program, 24 strongest figure skaters were identified, who will continue to fight for medals in men's single skating. The first two lines were left to the Russians Mikhail Kolyada and Alexander Samarin. The third is the six-time European champion and current title holder Javier Fernandez. The Spaniard, by the way, once again confirmed the fact that Minsk championship will be the final one in his career.
Javier Fernandez, Olympic bronze medalist - 2018 (Spain): “This decision was made a long time ago and the result I’m showing in Minsk will not affect it. This is my 13th European Championship. When I went out on the ice today, I was worried. But I thoroghly prepared for this tournament in Toronto and will try to show everything I can do in an arbitrary program."
In the men's solo skating, Belarus was represented by Jacob Zenko, who eventually scored 30 points and did not make it to the crucial stage of the competition. Tomorrow the second set of awards will be played by women. The start of the competition is scheduled for 18:00.
