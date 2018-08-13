PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
25-year-old midfielder Artem Bykov becomes new player of football club Dynamo Brest

The contract will last until January 2020. The football player left the football club Dinamo Minsk on August 6. Bykov played for the Minsk team since 2011. This season the midfielder scored 1 goal and 2 assists in 15 matches of the championship of Belarus.

