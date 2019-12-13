PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusians win 25 medals at 2021 European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships

Belarusians have won 25 medals at the 2021 European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships. The continental championship was hosted by Finland. On October 4, the triumphants were welcomed in Minsk National Airport. In total, our team has 8 awards, two of which are of the top level. Among the junior athletes, Sergey Sharenkov performed brilliantly in the category of up to 142 kilograms and Vladimir Zaitsev was the best in the 73 kg class.

Many young weightlifters, by the way, will also compete at 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent on December 7-17.

