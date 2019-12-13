Belarus 5 to broadcast twentieth biathlon "Christmas Race" on December 28

The twentieth anniversary "Christmas race" will be broadcast live on Belarus 5. The biathlon show will include two races: mass start and pursuit. The event was threatened with cancellation for the second year in a row because of the pandemic. But the organizers found a way out: the race was moved from the soccer stadium in Gelsenkirchen to the biathlon arena in Ruhpolding, just like last winter. Ten duets from Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, and Canada are on the starting list. Belarus is not on the list. Dinara Alimbekova and Anton Smolsky received invitations. However, our shooting skiers have decided to withdraw and get ready for the most important part of the Olympic season. The live broadcast of the "Christmas Race" will start at 20:10 on the sports channel.