45 athletes from 9 Belarusian universities to go to Summer Universiade-2019

It starts in Naples, Italy on July 3. 120 participating countries and more than six thousand athletes will compete for 222 sets of medals. The Belarusian national team will include 45 athletes from 9 universities of the country and will perform in 8 sports.

Belarus has taken part in Summer Universiades since 1993. During this time the national team won 227 medals, including 65 gold ones.

