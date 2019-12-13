4 Belarusian athletes to compete for medals at 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships on August 19

4 Belarusians will compete today for medals of the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships. The capital of Kenya, Nairobi, will host the start of the competitions. Two representatives of Belarus will compete for the podium in the shot put - Ilya Misovsky and Evgeny Brigi, Matvei Volkov will perform in the pole vault, and in the discus throw we will follow the performance of Alina Nikitenko. These finals will be held during the evening session, the live broadcast will start on Belarus 5 Internet at 16.00.