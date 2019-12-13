3.43 RUB
Belteleradiocompany to broadcast China Olympics opening ceremony live on February 4 at 15:00
Less than a day is left before the start of the Winter Olympics 2022. Tomorrow at 15:00, Belteleradiocompany will broadcast live the opening ceremony of the Games in China.
The official ceremony will take place at the National Stadium in Beijing, also called the Bird's Nest. About 3 thousand people will take part in it. Although the scenario of the show is not disclosed, we know that the main themes of the large-scale performance will be environment, peace and Olympic principles. Live broadcast will begin tomorrow, February 4, at 15:00, Minsk time, on TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 5.
