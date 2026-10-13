55 Medals and 2 World Records: Belarusian Radiosport Team Returned from World Championship

In Tunisia, Belarusian athletes won a total of 36 gold, 12 silver, and 7 bronze medals

On October 13, the Belarusian radiosport team was welcomed at Minsk National Airport after achieving phenomenal results at the 22nd IARU High Speed Telegraphy World Championship.

In Tunisia, the Belarusian athletes won a total of 55 medals: 36 gold, 12 silver, and 7 bronze. Moreover, the team reaffirmed its status as the undisputed leader by taking first place in the overall team standings—a position Belarus has held continuously since 2001.

Kristina Samusevich and Anna Semenikhina set world records.

Anna Semenikhina, a 15-time absolute world champion in high-speed radiotelegraphy:

"The gap between competitors in the event is 1.5 to 3 points. You perform the exercise with no idea how the contest will end. The tension mounts as it goes on. I hadn't even counted on setting a record. I was overjoyed."

150 athletes from 15 countries took part in the recent world championship.