3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian Paralympians win 5 medals at tournament in Russia - the team was warmly welcomed at the National Airport
Five medals including three golds by Valentina Schitz and two silvers by Lidia Loban were won by the Belarusian Paralympians in Khanty-Mansiysk, where the Russian Open Cross-Country Skiing and Biathlon Championship among athletes with locomotor system disorders was held. The team was warmly welcomed at the national airport in Minsk.
A year ago, on a similar stage, our athlete also rose to the top step of the podium three times. This time, our young people performed on a par with the titular athletes.
Now athletes will go on vacation. Meanwhile, a similar tournament among athletes with visual impairments started in Izhevsk.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All