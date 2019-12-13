PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian Paralympians win 5 medals at tournament in Russia - the team was warmly welcomed at the National Airport

Five medals including three golds by Valentina Schitz and two silvers by Lidia Loban were won by the Belarusian Paralympians in Khanty-Mansiysk, where the Russian Open Cross-Country Skiing and Biathlon Championship among athletes with locomotor system disorders was held. The team was warmly welcomed at the national airport in Minsk.

A year ago, on a similar stage, our athlete also rose to the top step of the podium three times. This time, our young people performed on a par with the titular athletes.

Now athletes will go on vacation. Meanwhile, a similar tournament among athletes with visual impairments started in Izhevsk.

