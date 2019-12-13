3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarusians win 8 medals at World Youth Modern Pentathlon Championship
Our team won 8 medals, 4 of which were of the highest standard! Mira Buraya became the winner of the planetary forum among athletes up to 17 years old! She is the best in individual competitions according to the results of triathlon. The girl has silver in mixed doubles. Aliaksandra Lyashenka and Elizaveta Lavrinovich received gold in the relay. Anastasia Malashenoka became the bronze medalist in the individual competition among athletes under 19, she brought gold with Ivan Prytkou in the mixed relay.
In the future, the younger generation will be able to compete with experienced athletes in the qualifications for the Olympics.
