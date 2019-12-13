9 sports and 6 cities announced in competition program of II CIS Games on August 7

9 sports and 6 cities are announced in Monday's competition program. Weightlifters will continue to fight for awards in Grodno, and judoists - in Gomel. The next 8 sets of "gold-silver-bronze" will be played by track and field athletes at the stadiums "Dinamo" and Kalinovski Street. The shooting tournament will continue in the shooting range named after Timoshenko.

Our beach soccer team will play its third match at the Games - at 18:30 the match against Iran will start. The mini-football team of Belarus will start with a match against Azerbaijan at the Palace of Sports "Uruchye". In addition, handball players continue to play in Brest, in Orsha it's time for the quarterfinals and semifinals in boxing, while in Mogilev the finalists in archery will be determined. Belarus 5 TV channel shows the II CIS Games live.