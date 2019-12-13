A. Harnasko wins gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

Alina Gornosko, two and a half months after her successful performance at the Olympics in Tokyo, where she won the bronze medal, returned to Japan to conquer the podium again. The 20-year-old Belarusian became the world champion in the ribbon event today. In the contest for the top step of the podium Gornosko beat sisters Dina and Arina Averins by only five hundredths of a point and five tenths. The day before, on the first day of the competition, Alina climbed the podium twice. She took a silver in the hoop exercise and a bronze in the ball exercise.





The young athlete's triumphant performance at the planetary forum was acclaimed by President Alexander Lukashenko. "The three medals, including the gold one in the ribbon exercise, have become a striking event at the finish line of this successful gymnastics season for the Belarusian rhythmic team," the congratulatory message reads.

It should be club exercise Anastasia Salos, 19, won the bronze medal. She was surpassed only by the Averins sisters. Dina had a gold and Arina had a silver.

On Saturday Gornosko and Salos are going to compete in the Olympic all-around event. Tomorrow at the World Championships the teams will compete for awards in the group exercise, also the most prestigious discipline. Watch live on "Belarus 5" at 10:40.