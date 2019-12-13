А. Marusova advances to 1/8 finals in individual archery net at Tokyo Olympics

We continue to follow the events of the Tokyo Olympics. And it was especially exciting to watch our experienced archer Anna Marusova making her way to the top of the tournament grid. One of the heroines of the team event of the national team of Belarus started the struggle in the individual tournament, having beaten the German silver medalist of the Olympic Games in Rio 6-4 in the 1/32 finals. And Anna didn't stop there defeating Japanese athlete Azusa Yamauchi on her way to the 1/8 finals: 6-0. The quarterfinals will take place on July 30.



This morning, Ilya Ivashka lost in the tennis tournament to the host, Kei Nishikori, in the 3rd round: 6-7, 6-0.



In the semifinal, at the rowing channel, both our duets could not break through to the finals. In the afternoon, Minsk time, we will be following the performers of swimmers Anastasia Shkurday and Alina Zmushko.



In the medal standings, the first place is shared by teams of Japan and China, each having 11 gold medals. But in terms of silver medals, the Chinese are in the lead. The third position is taken by the USA.



