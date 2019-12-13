3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
A. Sasnovich to fight for getting into quarter final of WTA tennis tournament in Cleveland on August 24
The prize fund of the tournament is about $250 thousand. At 21.30 the TV channel Belarus 5 will be broadcasting the game of the Belarusian tennis player against the Argentine Nadia Podoroska. Yegor Gerasimov (No. 81 in the world ranking) last night finished his performance at the tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, USA. Another Belarusian tennis player Ilya Ivashka won the first round against Italian Andreas Seppi 6:4, 6:4, and will play in the 1/16 finals against Croatian Marin Cilic.
