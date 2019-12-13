3.42 RUB
А. Sasnovich to play in 1/8th final of Shenzhen tournament
Aliaksandra Sasnovich will play against China's Wang Qiang in a match for reaching the quarterfinals of Shenzhen tennis tournament. The opponent of our tennis player here is number four, and is the 28th the world ranking, while Aliaksandra is the 69th racket in the world. The sports channel will show the game with a representative of China. The approximate start of the match is 10 a.m.
