Sasnovich makes it to 1/8 finals at tournament in Lyon

Aliaksandra Sasnovich made it to the 1/8 finals at the WTA series tournament in Lyon. Competitions with a prize fund of 235 000 dollars are held in France on a hard floor. At the start, the Belarusian coped with Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in two sets - 7: 6, 6: 2. Now she is now preparing for a game with the hosts. So far, however, the rival is not determined. Alize Cornet and Clara Burel will begin their confrontation at approximately 2.30 pm.

