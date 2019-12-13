А. Sasnovich makes it to second round of tennis tournament in Chicago

Aliaksandra Sasnovich got to the second round at a WTA series tournament in Chicago, the prize fund of the local competition is $565,000. At the start, the Belarusian, the 106th-ranked player in the world, knocked out American Madison Keys, 48th on the world leaderboard. The first game ended in favor of Sasnovich 6:4, but then Keys got an injury and was forced to refuse to continue the fight. Sasnovich will compete with Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan for the exit to the 1/8 finals.