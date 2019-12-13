A. Sasnovich makes her way to second round at tennis tournament in Chicago

Aliaksandra Sasnovich made her way to the second round at the BTA series tournament in Chicago. The rival of the Belarusian - American Madison Keys - lost 0-2 in the second game, but was forced to end the meeting due to injury. The first set was also won by Aliaksandra 6-4. In the next round, Sasnovich will face the 17th racket of the world Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan. The girls played a match at the US Open this year, and then Sasnovich lost in two sets.