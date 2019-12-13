А. Sasnovich sensationally defeats S. Halep at the WTA tennis tournament

The audience will enjoy the Belarusian tennis derby at Indian Wells! Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Victoria Azarenka will play in the 1/8 finals of the prestigious WTA tournament. In the second round, Sasnovich knocked out the reigning US Open winner Emma Raducanu of Great Britain, and world No. 17 Simona Halep. It took her a little over an hour and a half to win 7-5, 6-4 in two games.