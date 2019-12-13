EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
А. Sasnovich to play in second round of tennis tournament in Belgrade

Our Aliaksandra Sasnovich will play today in the second round of the WTA tennis tournament in Belgrade. The prize fund of the tournament is 235 thousand dollars. Her opponent is the 172nd racket of the world Spaniard Cristina Bucsa. By the way, she had knocked out Yulia Gotovko of Belarus at the start of the qualification. The match will start at about 14:30. The tournament is broadcasted by Belteleradiocompany.

