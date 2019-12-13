А. Sabalenka makes it to final at second major WTA tennis tournament

At the end of April the Belarusian had a successful performance in Stuttgart and now she is in a good form in Madrid. It took Aryna slightly over an hour to get over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3. And again the Belarusian will meet the world's first racket Ashley Barti. In Stuttgart the Australian took the title, Sobolenko will try to take revenge on Saturday. The decisive battle will begin at 7:30 p.m. Belteleradiocompany is broadcasting the tournament in Madrid.