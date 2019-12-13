3.42 RUB
Aryna Sabalenka starts with victory in prestigious American tennis tournament in Lexington
Aryna Sabalenka started with victory in prestigious American tennis tournament in Lexington with the prize fund of 200,000 USD. The world number 11 of Belarus defeated American Madison Brengle 6:1, 6:7, 6:2. Her next rival will be the winner of the pair Cori Gauff - Caroline Dolehide.
