А. Sabalenka reaches semi-finals of Doha tournament.
Aryna Sabalenka made it to the semi-final of the Premier 5 tennis tournament in Doha. Its prize fund is almost $3 million. In the quarterfinals, the Belarusian met with the 37th racket of the world Chinese Zheng Saisai. Belarus lost the first set, 3-6, but managed to win the second game at the tie-break. Aryna had problems at the beginning of the third set, but the 13th racket of the world managed to cope with it 6-3. The match lasted almost two and a half hours. Aryna's rival in the semi-finals is determined at these minutes in the confrontation between Svetlana Kuznetsova and Belinda Bencic.
