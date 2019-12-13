3.43 RUB
А. Zaitsev: I. Kurochkina can compete for gold in Paris
The Olympic Games in Tokyo are saying goodbye to us, but our winners are going forward. Silver medalist Irina Kurochkina can compete for the gold medal at the main start of the four years in Paris in 2024. The personal coach of the Belarusian athlete Artur Zaitsev told about it in an exclusive interview to the ATN. Now it is important to work on the mistakes and think through the new moves, as the level of the rivals is growing. In the final duel the athlete did her best and was one step away from the gold victory.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
