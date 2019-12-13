PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
А. Zaitsev: I. Kurochkina can compete for gold in Paris

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are saying goodbye to us, but our winners are going forward. Silver medalist Irina Kurochkina can compete for the gold medal at the main start of the four years in Paris in 2024. The personal coach of the Belarusian athlete Artur Zaitsev told about it in an exclusive interview to the ATN. Now it is important to work on the mistakes and think through the new moves, as the level of the rivals is growing. In the final duel the athlete did her best and was one step away from the gold victory.

