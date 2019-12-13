Alexander Lukashenko visiting Raubichi sports complex

Alexander Lukashenko has personally inspected Raubichi. The President paid tribute to those who made snow, which this year weighs the weight of gold in Europe. Apparently, we just saved the IBU, the head of the union said that he would think about holding the World Cup Biathlon in Raubichi in the near future. It would be fantastic - one of the most popular competitions on the continent! This is not the first time Raubichi is facing a snow problem. 46 years ago, this place was preparing for the Biathlon World Championships. Warm February forced snow to be taken to the track from the surrounding forests by dump trucks. At the last moment, nature took pity on people. The frost and the snow returned.



The President of Belarus arrived with his team this morning to make sure the track is ready.



The first race is scheduled for February 26.



