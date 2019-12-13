Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus has everything for athletes to win Olympic medals

The Olympics are probably the most important indicator and cross-section of the level in high performance sport. And it starts from small things: the construction of facilities, children's schools, coaching staff, the quality of the facilities. It is hard to reproach the sports vertical, which has already been built in Belarus. And therefore we are entitled to expect the highest results.

Saturday morning of February 26 began with a major sporting event in Raubichi, attended by the head of state. The main track of the country hosted the competitions in biathlon and cross-country skiing for the prizes of the President among juniors and youth. Alexander Lukashenko checked the track before the start.

Despite the fact that all conditions are created, the results are far from what we want even at the junior level, especially in cross-country skiing, the basis of biathlon, the most popular winter sport in our country, based on the preferences of TV viewers. Of course, there is also an objective reason that the whole world is facing – the global warming. The number of snow days is becoming less and less.

In order to solve these problems, today the President came to Raubichi and stayed for the whole competition day. He appeared at the stadium in skiing outfit accompanied by champions and prize-winners of Olympic and world championships. They exchanged their opinions.

Before the biathlon mass start, Alexander Lukashenko is going to personally evaluate the wind conditions at the shooting range, cover five targets and go along with the champions to watch the race.

Although it is a junior competition, the standards in Raubichi are very high, there is even a floral ceremony, like for adults. On the grandstands, there are fans from different regions and a food court. The atmosphere is festive.

Belarusian sport lacks competition and responsibility

The representatives of Mogilev and Vitebsk regions took prizes in skiing and biathlon. New technologies make it possible to train the reserve even in southern Gomel or Brest. One of the reasons for the President to personally attend the competitions of the younger generation is the recent Olympic results in Beijing. Alexander Lukashenko called them pale and reminded of the responsibility. The President demanded to increase the competition for the places in the national teams.

At the Olympics in Beijing, the Belarusian biathlon was supposed to be the driving force. In individual races they had the best results near the podium. We had hoped for a relay, but not all of the quartet were successful at the Games. But if you don't have enough reserves, it is very difficult to count on success. No worthy substitutes could be found.

In China, the Belarusians won two medals in the biathlon and freestyle, which are traditionally strong in our country. We would like to have more variety and efficiency, as we have the infrastructure in the medal-intensive disciplines.