Alexandr Riabushenko to perform at Vuelta
Belarusian cyclist Alexandr Riabushenko makes his debut in the Vuelta superbike race on the roads of Spain. The 75th race will begin on October 20 immediately with stage 4 in Irun in the Basque Country. The peloton will travel through France, and the route will be almost 2 900 kilometers long. There are 18 stages and 2 days of rest. Vuelta will finish on November 8 in Madrid. It will end the current season in the men's world tour. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the calendar has been significantly reduced.
