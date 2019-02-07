Alexandra Romanovskaya wins gold at World Freestyle Championships

Alexandra Romanovskaya won gold at the World Freestyle Championship. This is the first medal for Belarusians at an adult planetary forum. Our Sasha was the best, far ahead of the closest competitors. The world champion was congratulated by President Alexander Lukashenko with a confident victory.

"Congratulations on a brilliant victory at the World Freestyle Championships. You persistently and stubbornly went to this result, and the magnificent final jump in the American Deer Vally left no doubt: you are the best! This victory once again confirms that a school of world-class ski acrobatics was created in Belarus. I sincerely wish you, the whole team and the coaching staff good health and new achievements!" – says the greeting.

According to the results of the first round of the final, Romanovskaya was the best - 103 .11 points. She didn't even have to go through the second stage. Alexandra presented a Lay-Full-Full jump. This combination is golden for Belarus. A year ago, this program was performed by the Olympic champion Anna Guskova.

This is the first medal for a 22-year-old girl at the world championships. For the Belarusian school of freestyle this is the first women's gold of the world forum and the second one after the medal of Alexey Grishin.

Now all fans actively congratulate Alexandra on her pages in social networks. The teammate Anna Guskova did not stand aside either.

"Morning begins with a gold medal! Sasha Romanovskaya, I love you"