Alexandra Sasnovich and Lesya Tsurenko start with victory in doubles tournament of Wimbledon

The Belarusian-Ukrainian duet was stronger than the Swiss-American duet Bacsinszky T / Pera B 6:4, 4:6, 6:1. For reaching the eighth finals, Sasnovich and Tsurenko will play against the second seeded Czechs Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková. Victoria Azarenko and Australian Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka with Elise Mertens from Belgium also made it to the next round.



