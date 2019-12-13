Two Belarusians make it to third round of Roland Garros

Two Belarusians made it to the third round of Roland Garros. In the second round of the Grand Slam tournament Aliaksandra Sasnovich knocked out the winner of the US Open, the world's 12th racquet, British Emma Raducanu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. It took Victoria Azarenka two games to defeat German Andrea Petkovic, 6-1, 7-6. In 1/16 she will play against Jil Teichmann of Switzerland. We must remind you that Aryna Sabalenka will play her second match tomorrow at the local courts (American Madison Brengle is her opponent) as well as Iliya Ivashka in the men's singles. Cristian Garin of Chile will be on the other side of the net.