Aliaksandra Sasnovich to play against Sorana Cirstea at the start of the tennis tournament in Istanbul
Alexandra Sasnovich will compete for the exit to the 1/8 tournament in Istanbul today. Her opponent is the 24th racket of the world, the Romanian Sorana Cirstea. As for the updated WTA ranking, Aryna Sabalenka is still No 4, Victoria Azarenka is No 18, Sasnovich has moved up by one position and is now No 50.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
