Aliaksandra Sasnovich to play against Sorana Cirstea at the start of the tennis tournament in Istanbul

Alexandra Sasnovich will compete for the exit to the 1/8 tournament in Istanbul today. Her opponent is the 24th racket of the world, the Romanian Sorana Cirstea. As for the updated WTA ranking, Aryna Sabalenka is still No 4, Victoria Azarenka is No 18, Sasnovich has moved up by one position and is now No 50.

