Aliaksandra Sasnovich not to play at Australian Open today

Aliaksandra Sasnovich will not play today at the first Australian Open Grand Slam tournament of the season. Matches are held only on indoor courts in Melbourne. It is impossible to play in open areas due to heavy rain. The meeting of the first round of Belarus against Belgian Grit Minnen, the 119th racket of the world, will be held on Tuesday.



Aliaksandra Sasnovich became the 94th in the updated WTA rating. Victoria Azarenka is the 50th, Olga Govortsova takes the192nd place, Vera Lapko holds the 360th line. The best of Belarusians Aryna Sabalenka takes the 12th line. She will compete with Spanish Carla Suarez Navarro at the Australian Open next night.



