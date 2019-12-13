3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Aliaksandra Sasnovich not to play at Australian Open today
Aliaksandra Sasnovich will not play today at the first Australian Open Grand Slam tournament of the season. Matches are held only on indoor courts in Melbourne. It is impossible to play in open areas due to heavy rain. The meeting of the first round of Belarus against Belgian Grit Minnen, the 119th racket of the world, will be held on Tuesday.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich became the 94th in the updated WTA rating. Victoria Azarenka is the 50th, Olga Govortsova takes the192nd place, Vera Lapko holds the 360th line. The best of Belarusians Aryna Sabalenka takes the 12th line. She will compete with Spanish Carla Suarez Navarro at the Australian Open next night.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All