Aliaksandra Sasnovich leaves singles of Roland Garros tournament

Today the Belarusian finished the first round match against Polona Hercog from Slovenia. 6:4, 2:6, 6:8. Another Belarusian Vera Lapko lost to 16-year-old Diane Parry 2:6, 4:6. The French player is ranked in the fifth hundred.

