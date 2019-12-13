PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Sasnovich leaves prestigious tennis tournament in Dubai

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus lost 4-6, 3-6 to France's world number 38 Kristina Mladenovic in the round of Last 32 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis 2020. Belarus' world number 13 Aryna Sabalenka will open the tournament against Greece's world number 21 Maria Sakkari.

