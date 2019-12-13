Aliaksandra Sasnovich loses to Amanda Anisimova in tennis tournament final in Melbourne

Aliaksandra Sasnovich is losing her third career WTA tournament final. In a decisive match in Melbourne the Belarusian failed to cope with American Amanda Anisimova. The first game went for her opponent - 7:5, but in the second game Aliaksandra was convincing - 6:1. During this set Anisimova took a medical time-out and the third set started not the best way for her 0:3, but the American eventually managed not only to restore the balance, but also to win - 6:4.