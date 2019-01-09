PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexandra Sasnovich to compete today for reaching 1/4 final of tennis tournament in Sydney

Alexandra Sasnovich will try to get into the quarter-finals of the tennis tournament in the Sydney today The Belarusian will fight against the host of the courts, Priscilla Hon. The match will starts approximately in an hour. The live broadcast of the game will be conducted by Belarus-5 TV channel. The prize fund of the Premier tournament is 823 thousand dollars.

