Alexandra Sasnovich to play against Kiki Bertens today in 1/8 final of Kremlin Cup

Alexandra Sasnovich will play today against the fourth-seeded Dutch Kiki Bertens in the 1/8 finals of the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament. The meeting will begin approximately at 15.00. The live broadcast of the match will be held by Belarus 5. Sasnovich has already played one match on the Moscow court, in which she beat Buzarnescu, meanwhile, Bertens missed the starting round.

