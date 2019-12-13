EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aliaksandra Sasnovich reaches quarterfinals of doubles tournament at WTA tournament in Charleston

Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan made it to the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament in Charleston. The international duo was stronger than the Slovak-Czech tandem Teresa Mihalikova - Kveta Peschke in two sets with the same score of 6:3.


