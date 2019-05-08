PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexandra Sasnovich against first racket of the world Naomi Osaka on Belarus 5

At the prestigious tennis tournament in Madrid with the prize fund of more than seven million euros the Belarusian will play in the 1/8th final match today. The rival is the leader of the rating Naomi Osaka. The estimated starting time of the game is 14.30 on the air of Belarus 5.

