3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexandra Sasnovich enters WTA semi-final in Sydney, Australia
Alexandra Sasnovich entered the semi-final of prestigious competitions having defeated Swiss tennis player Timea Bacsinszky 6-3, 6-3.
Next, Sasnovich will play with the winner of the Kvitova-Kerber.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All