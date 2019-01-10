PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexandra Sasnovich enters WTA semi-final in Sydney, Australia

Alexandra Sasnovich entered the semi-final of prestigious competitions having defeated Swiss tennis player Timea Bacsinszky 6-3, 6-3.

Next, Sasnovich will play with the winner of the Kvitova-Kerber.

