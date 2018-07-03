PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexandra Sasnovich advances to Round 2 at Wimbledon

Alexandra Sasnovich defeated one of the main favorites of the Wimbledon 2018 tennis tournament and the world’s No. 8 Petra Kvitová of the Czech Republic 6:4, 4:6, 6:0 and advanced to the second round of singles.

President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Alexandra Sasnovich on her spectacular victory. Next, Sasnovich will face Taylor Townsend of the US.

