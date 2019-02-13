3.39 RUB
BATE preparing to meet with Arsenal. Airplane from London lands at national airport Minsk
The match of the round of 16 of the Europa League between BATE and Arsenal will be held tomorrow at Borisov-Arena. Today, the champions of Belarus held a pre-match training session in the capital. In the offseason, quite a few players left the team, who in recent years were considered leaders. However, as BATE’s mentor Alexei Baga notes, the team is able to achieve high goals with this composition.
The match will be held tomorrow at 20:55. The TV channel Belarus-5 will broadcast the match live.
