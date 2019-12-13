Alyaksey Baha left BATE football club

Head coach of FC BATE Alyaksey Baha was fired. The contract with the specialist has expired, the club management did not sign a new agreement. Alyaksey Baha joined the coaching staff in 2011 and became the head coach of BATE at the beginning of June last year. This season BATE lost the title of champions of the country, giving it to Dynamo. The Brest team broke the 13-year-old series of "yellow-blue" victories in the national championship.