3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Aliaksei Nichypor: We are expecting a medal in shot put in 2028
The Olympic medal will be in 2028 in Los Angeles. Aliaksei Nichypor announced this in an exclusive interview with the TV News Agency yesterday after winning the Belarusian Athletics Championship. The shot pusher threw the projectile to 2042 centimeters.10 centimeters were left for Aliaksei personal record. However, the athlete was dissatisfied with his performance.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All