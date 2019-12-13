PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Alexei Talai wins gold medal in swimming at Paralympic Games "We are Together - Sports"

The famous Belarusian Paralympian athlete and public figure Alexei Talai won a gold medal at the "Summer Paralympian Games "We're Together. Sports" in Sochi. He won a striking victory in the swimmers' competition. And this award was another one in the athlete's rich career!

Competitions in Sochi continuing: Today our multiple Paralympic Champion, Igor Bokiy, won the gold.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All