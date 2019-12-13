3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexei Talai wins gold medal in swimming at Paralympic Games "We are Together - Sports"
The famous Belarusian Paralympian athlete and public figure Alexei Talai won a gold medal at the "Summer Paralympian Games "We're Together. Sports" in Sochi. He won a striking victory in the swimmers' competition. And this award was another one in the athlete's rich career!
Competitions in Sochi continuing: Today our multiple Paralympic Champion, Igor Bokiy, won the gold.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All