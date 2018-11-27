PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexey Tereshchenko concludes trial agreement with Minsk Dinamo until December 7

Three-time world champion Alexey Tereshchenko concluded a trial agreement with Minsk Dinamo until December 7. Denis Kazionov and Andrei Stepanov were placed on waivers. Alexander Pavlovich is now the captain. General Director of Dinamo Dmitry Baskov says that Kostitsyn brothers did not justify the credit of trust. Tomorrow the team will play with Finnish Jokerit.

