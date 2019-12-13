Alina Harnasko wins silver in individual all-around at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan continues successfully for Belarus. Alina Harnasko has followed her successes in the individual all-around and won a silver medal in the most prestigious event of the program - the Olympic all-around. That means that the girl even managed to surpass the result that was shown at the summer games in Tokyo. In August she had a bronze medal. Alina was able to remove Arina, one of the Averin sisters, from the second step of the podium and was second only to Dina. It is the fourth medal at this year's World Championships for the Belarusian athlete. Earlier she had taken the silver medal for the hoop routine and the bronze for the ball routine. In ribbon she won the gold medal.