Anastasia Prokopenko announced world's best female athlete in pentathlon
The award was solemnly presented at a gala dinner at a congress dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the International Union of Modern Pentathlon, which was attended by dignitaries, including Ahmed Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, President of the Association of National Olympic Committees.
This year, Anastasia Prokopenko won the gold at the World Championships in both personal competitions and the relay. In addition, the Belarusian received a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics. Anastasia interrupted her career twice for the sake of having children and returned to sports twice. And after the triumphant World Cup, many experts have called Prokopenko one of the favorites of Tokyo.
By the way, right after the successful World Cup, Anastasia Prokopenko, along with Ilya Polozkov, won the prestigious Kremlin Cup.
