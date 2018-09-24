EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Anastasia Prokopenko paired with Ilya Polozkov win baton at Kremlin Cup

Thanks to the accurate shooting of Ilya Polozkov the pair managed to snatch a victory. The Kremlin Cup is considered an elite competition. Only the best athletes of the world perform there on a personal invitation.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All